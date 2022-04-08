Geisinger has instituted a partnership pledge between patients, visitors, and healthcare workers after experiencing a noticeable increase in aggression and violence against staff members over the past two years of the pandemic.

There was a 21% rise in incidents involving patients or visitors exhibiting combative behavior across Geisinger from 2020 to 2021, according to Sean McGinley, senior director of security operations at Geisinger.

The numbers coincide with the first year of the pandemic when hospitals suffered increases in hospitalization rates, issued visitation restrictions, and implemented mask mandates.

The partnership pledge outlines behaviors that are not acceptable as employees work to care for patients. Combative behavior can range from unusual verbal aggression to full-blown physical assault.

The pledge specifies that aggressive behavior will not be tolerated, including the following directives:

No abusive language

No threatening behavior

No physical assaults

No weapons or illegal drugs

No harassment or discrimination of any kind

Those who violate these guidelines will lose visitation privileges. The pledge also considers Pennsylvania law, which rules assault of a healthcare worker as a felony charge. Anyone who does so will be removed from the property and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“Healthcare workers are trained to take care of patients on their worst days. It’s part of the profession they accept and handle with grace and compassion,” said Tammy Anderer, chief administrative officer in Geisinger’s north-central region. “That said, they deserve to do their jobs without fear of violence or aggression. For healthcare workers, verbal abuse or physical injury from the patients and guests they care for is not acceptable.”

Posters and flyers with the pledge are displayed in emergency rooms, hospital screening areas and outpatient facilities. All patients and visitors are asked to read the pledge when entering Geisinger hospitals and clinics. By choosing to help keep healthcare workers safe, everyone can guarantee better care for themselves and their community.

Anderer added, “Our caregivers have devoted their professional lives to the communities they serve. They should never feel unsafe at work. I’m humbled to be part of a care team that never wavered in their commitment during the COVID pandemic. They have been there — and continue to be there — to care for their communities. They simply ask that their neighbors be there for them in return.”



