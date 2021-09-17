Danville, Pa. -- The best defense against the flu is getting a flu vaccination. This year, Geisinger aims to make it easy to get a flu shot by hosting three Super Saturdays, starting this Saturday, Sept. 18. During Super Saturday, several Geisinger offices are hosting drive-thru flu shot events for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages three and older. Some Geisinger 65 Forward Health Centers are also offering walk-in or drive-thru events for patients age 65 or older.

All Super Saturday flu vaccine events are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The additional Super Saturdays will take place on October 2 and October 16.

“While we had a relatively mild flu season last year, we cannot let our guard down against the flu this year,” said Stanley Martin, M.D., Geisinger director of infectious diseases. “This year it’s going to be critical for everyone who is able to be vaccinated against the flu to help keep unnecessary flu hospitalizations to a minimum. Getting your flu vaccine is the best way to do that.”

Flu season generally begins in late October and runs through May. There are 23 Geisinger community medicine offices hosting the drive thru flu events, including:

Geisinger Bellefonte (819 E. Bishop St.)

Geisinger Berwick (2200 W. Front St.)

Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road (2407 Reichart Road)

Geisinger Dallas Family Practice (114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive)

Geisinger Frackville (701 W. Oak St.)

Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane)

Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane, Danville)

Geisinger Kingston (560 Pierce St.)

Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)

Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)

Geisinger Lewistown Community Medicine (21 Geisinger Lane)

Geisinger Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Geisinger Lycoming (780 Broad St., Montoursville)

Geisinger Milton (155 S. Arch St.)

Geisinger Moshannon Valley (210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg)

Geisinger Mountain Top (35 S. Mountain Blvd.)

Geisinger Mt. Pleasant (531 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton)

Geisinger Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Geisinger Orwigsburg (300 Hollywood Blvd.)

Geisinger Pittston (42 N. Main St.)

Geisinger Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)

Geisinger Tunkhannock (10 Trible Drive)

There are six Geisinger 65 Forward Health Centers hosting flu events. Drive-thru vaccines are available at:

Geisinger 65 Forward Kingston (499 Wyoming Ave.)

Geisinger 65 Forward Hazleton (20 Diana Lane, West Hazleton)

Geisinger 65 Forward Scranton (3 W. Olive St.)

Walk-in flu vaccines are available at:

Geisinger 65 Forward Milton (5170 Route 405)

Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam (30 Baldwin Blvd.)

Geisinger 65 Forward Wilkes-Barre (41 S. Main St., Midtown Village)

Preregistering is NOT required. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot. Remain inside your vehicle next to an opening window, and be aware that staff will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six months and older. There are certain people who are considered most vulnerable for contracting the flu, including pregnant women, patients with asthma and other respiratory infections, heart and lung conditions, diabetes and anyone over age 65.

Caregivers for children between six months and three years old, who can’t be vaccinated at the Geisinger primary care drive-thru events, should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office for a flu shot.

For a full list of Super Saturday flu vaccine events, as well as helpful tips on staying flu free this season, visit geisinger.org/flunews.