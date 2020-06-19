Danville -- Geisinger President and CEO Jaewon Ryu, M.D., has been named one of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for a second consecutive year.

The listing honors physician and nurse leaders who are deemed by both their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in the nation.

Nominees were selected based on actions they took this year to help their respective organizations achieve or exceed financial, operational and clinical goals; steps they took to establish or contribute to a culture of innovation and transformation on local and national levels; and examples of how they have addressed the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim of improved community health, a better patient experience and lower costs.

Judging for the final ranking consisted of reader voting and input from Modern Healthcare senior editors.

“It is such a privilege to lead a truly unique organization like Geisinger, which continues to provide world-class care to its patients and members through programs like Geisinger at Home, MyCode Community Health Initiative and 65 Forward,” said Dr. Ryu. “The work of the staff each day to safely meet our communities’ health needs is inspiring, especially as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. I am so proud to be a part of Geisinger as we continue to make health easier in our communities.”

As part of his selection to the prestigious list, Dr. Ryu was recognized for his efforts in in expanding community care programs and a patient-first approach to care.

Dr. Ryu, who was named Geisinger’s interim president and CEO in November 2018 before being formalized as the leader of the organization in June 2019, has led a redesign of the health system’s primary-care operations by creating an environment where clinicians are free to spend more time with patients. As a result, the system builds on its legacy of innovative care models that drive greater value, outcomes, and affordability.