New York, NY. - Scientists from the Regeneron Genetics Center, in coordination with 645,000 volunteers from the United Kingdom, United States, and Mexico, have discovered rare mutations in the GPR75 gene that are associated with protection against obesity.

The study included deidentified data from Geisinger's MyCode Community Health Initiative.

It is estimated that more than one billion people will be suffering from severe obesity by 2030, making research into treatments fairly significant.

RGC scientists found that individuals who have at least one inactive copy of the GPR75 gene have lower body mass index and, on average, tend to weigh about 12 pounds less, and face a 54 percent lower risk of obesity than those without the mutation.

Protective mutations were found in about one of every 3,000 people sequenced.

“This is a potentially game-changing discovery that could improve the lives and health of millions of people dealing with obesity, for whom lasting interventions have often been elusive,” said Christopher D. Still, D.O., director for the Geisinger Obesity Research Institute at Geisinger Medical Center.

“While the behavioral and environmental ties to obesity are well understood, the discovery of GPR75 helps us put the puzzle pieces together to better understand the influence of genetics," Still said.

"Further studies and evaluation are needed to determine if reducing weight in this manner can also lower the risk of conditions commonly associated with high body mass index, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease," Still added.

Regeneron scientists, collaborating with scientists at New York Medical College, replicated their finding in mice that were genetically engineered using Regeneron’s VelociGene® technology to lack copies of the GPR75 gene.

The modified mice gained 44 percent less weight than mice without the mutation when both groups were fed a high-fat diet.

Regeneron scientists are now pursuing multiple therapeutic pathways – such as antibody, small molecule, and gene silencing approaches – based on this newly discovered genetic target.

“Discovering protective genetic superpowers, such as in GPR75, provides hope in combatting global health challenges as complex and prevalent as obesity,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president/chief scientific officer at Regeneron.

“Discovery of protective mutations – many of which have been made by the Regeneron Genetics Center in its eight-year history – will allow us to unlock the full potential of genetic medicine by instructing on where to deploy cutting-edge approaches like gene-editing, gene-silencing and viral vector technologies," Yancopoulos continued.