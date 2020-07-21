Danville/Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Each year, Newsweek publishes a list of top maternity care hospitals based on data from Leapfrog Hospital Surveys. This year, Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital made the cut.

Facilities who make the list are those which have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns, and their families.

In Pennsylvania, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital are two of nine hospitals to receive this recognition. The full list of recipients will appear in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.

“This is an honor to the labor and delivery team at both Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and is a testimony of the team's hard work and dedication in providing the best care to our patients,” said Sandra Culbertson, M.D., chair of Geisinger Women & Children's Institute. “At Geisinger, making better health easier by bringing world-class care to our communities is central to everything we do. We're thankful for this recognition and I'm confident that this will motivate the team further to continue its excellent service to our community.”

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

Geisinger unites a comprehensive women's health program with a full-service pediatric care program in the communities it serves. The team includes highly trained OBGYNs, certified nurse midwives, maternal-fetal doctors, dietitians, breastfeeding specialists and other support staff who care for women through their pregnancy, labor and delivery and provide pediatric care for their children.

“At Geisinger, we prioritize personal touch and the labor process is made as comfortable as possible for mothers," said Dr. Culbertson.

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. The strict criteria has been established by Leapfrog’s national expert panel. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital was one of fewer than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade nationwide.