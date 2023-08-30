Geisinger has created a Medical Laboratory Science program to meet the growing need for qualified medical laboratory professionals.

The new 11-month program provides in-class and hands-on education, as well as clinical rotations in the Geisinger system. Applications are due Sept. 1, with classes beginning in January.

“There’s never been a greater need or a better time to train to become a medical laboratory professional,” said Marianne T. Downes, program director. “Medical laboratory work is deeply impactful in so many areas — on individual lives, on the success of our employers and even on public health. I chose this career for its reputation for job security and its ability to provide for a family. What I found is a career where I feel I’m making a significant contribution.”

Medical laboratory science is a growing health profession that provides diagnostic services to detect and treat diseases. Biomedical Journal has declared the shortage of medical laboratory professionals “critical.” And the U.S. Department of Labor projects a fast growth rate for new jobs in this exciting field.

Medical laboratory scientists are trained to provide diagnostic information to healthcare providers so they can determine treatment plans for patients. For example, medical laboratory scientists assure accurate results for routine tests such as blood glucose and diagnostics that make sure children’s leukemia is in remission. They prepare the right blood product for transfusion for people with conditions such as sickle cell disease and perform genetic testing to determine patients’ risk for certain cancers.

Medical laboratory scientists are often the first to see results indicating a change in patients’ health status and make sure those results are correct before providers order more costly, invasive testing.

Applications are due by Sept. 1. To apply for the class forming in January 2024 and for more information, visit go.geisinger.edu/medicalscience.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.