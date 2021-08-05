Bellefonte, Pa. - Getting walk-in care in Centre County just became easier. The Geisinger ConvenientCare, near Bellefonte, is back open seven-days-a-week.

Located at 174 Buckaroo Ln., in Weis Market plaza, Geisinger ConvenientCare Bellefonte is now open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over the past year the hours and services at this location had been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffed by advanced practitioners, the walk-in clinic provides care for anyone age 1 and older. ConvenientCare clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues which can be resolved in a single visit, like cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains, and minor cuts.

Laboratory services are also offered at this location.

You can check wait times at ConvenientCare locations and use the online check-in to hold your place in line to be seen. To learn more about Geisinger ConvenientCare.

The clinics accept most major insurance plans and do their best to offer reasonable copays.