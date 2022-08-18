Danville, Pa. — The Joint Commission/American Heart Association has given Geisinger Medical Center the country's first Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.

The title refers to Geisinger's coordination among hospital leadership and various departments including cardiac surgery, life support, emergency medical services, pharmacy, and rehabilitation teams.

The American Heart Association has also recognized Geisinger Medical Center as a Mission Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center for a record of quickly restoring blood flow to the heart in patients with the most severe heart attacks.

“GMC staff has shown they’re ready to treat a broad spectrum of chest-pain patients including those who go to the emergency room with chest pain, go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital, have heart attacks and need blood flow restored quickly, need open-heart procedures, or need advanced therapies like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for life support or left ventricle assist device (LVAD) procedures for heart failure,” said interventional cardiologist Thomas Scott, D.O, director of the cardiac catheterization lab and co-medical director of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program at the medical center.

Geisinger partnered with The Joint Commission on the pilot program for the new certification in November, and a multi-disciplinary team was ready when the commission returned at the end of July for a rigorous on-site review.

Reviewers with a nursing background evaluated records for patients who were currently admitted or had been cared for at Geisinger since the beginning of the year and pushed staff on quality measures including leadership engagement, collaboration with EMS, medical decision making, systemwide approach to quality improvement, performance improvement projects, and engagement with pharmacy at the bedside.

“Taking care of these patients is a team sport,” said Cinde Bower-Stout, R.N., M.H.A., cardiovascular quality manager and program director of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program at the medical center. “Our front-line staff are just as critical as our specialists as they assess lab results for potential issues, administer pain-management treatment, educate patients on what to expect when they get home and receive ongoing care, round with our multi-disciplinary teams and help patients regain their strength with in-hospital therapies in preparation for discharge.”

The American Heart Association also commended Geisinger for offering both in-person and telehealth cardiac rehabilitation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.