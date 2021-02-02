Philadelphia/Danville, Pa. – Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced an affiliation agreement that will increase access to and further advance the delivery of pediatric health care to families in central and northeast Pennsylvania.

"The affiliation seeks to leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations, ensuring that children in the region receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs," according to Geisinger.

Initially focused on increasing access to excellence in quaternary, or the most advanced, specialized levels of pediatric care, the affiliation will expand to include several distinct agreements aimed at improving pediatric health care for children across the vast spectrum of pediatric disorders.

Clinicians from CHOP and Geisinger have already begun to collaborate across numerous clinical areas including Cardiology/Cardiac Surgery, Radiology, and Laboratory Services, utilizing enhanced technology powered by virtual connections and electronic medical record (EMR) capabilities. The alliance will provide access to CHOP’s expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger’s well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

The affiliation also supports the health care, education and research missions of both organizations.

“This is an important and innovative step forward for pediatric care in Pennsylvania. When two great institutions work together to improve pediatric care delivery, our children and families win,” said Frank Maffei, MD, chair of Department of Pediatrics at Geisinger.

“The affiliation promotes collaboration in delivering the highest quality pediatric care in a family-centered manner," Dr. Maffei continued. "The approach will allow families to stay as close to home as possible while receiving nationally acclaimed care. We are committed in providing the full spectrum of pediatric care to support the health and well-being of children in our collective communities.”

“CHOP and Geisinger share a dedication to improving children’s health,” said Steve Docimo, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Care Network at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Together, we will keep children’s well-being at the center of all we do to advance patient care,” Dr. Docimo said.