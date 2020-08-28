Danville, Pa. -- Expanding its Board of Directors to 16 members, Geisinger has appointed Benjamin K. Chu, MD, senior advisor for Manatt Health; and Sherry A. Glied, Ph.D, dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University (NYU).

Dr. Chu has more than 15 years of experience leading major health systems in Houston, Southern California, and New York City. He is a leading expert in creating patient-centered, integrated healthcare reforms. He was also an associate dean at two of New York City's top medical schools and held academic appointments at medical schools in New York City and Houston. Dr. Chu has leveraged relationships with medical schools, streamlined administrative functions, and implemented innovative programs to improve access to high-quality care.

Dr. Chu is a former chair of the board of directors for the Commonwealth Fund and sits on the board of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. He previously served on the advisory committee to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a past chair of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, and sat on the board of the Joint Commission. In 2015, he was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine. Dr. Chu holds a B.A. from Yale University, a Doctor of Medicine from New York University School of Medicine, and a Master’s in Public Health from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

Dr. Glied was named the Dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU in 2013 and previously spent more than two decades as a professor of health policy and management at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, where she was the chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management for more than 10 years.

In 2010, Dr. Glied was confirmed by the United States Senate as Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the Department of Health and Human Services. She had previously served as the senior economist for health care and labor market policy under Presidents Bush and Clinton in 1992 and 1993.

Dr. Glied has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Social Insurance and has served as a member of the Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking. Having earned a B.A. from Yale University, a M.A. from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. from Harvard University all in economics, her principal areas of research are in health policy reform and mental health care policy, and she has authored and co-authored several works on these topics.

“Geisinger has a long history of excellent governance, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition by welcoming Dr. Chu and Dr. Glied to the Geisinger Board of Directors,” said board chairman John Bravman, Ph.D. “Geisinger and the communities of central and northeastern Pennsylvania will undoubtedly benefit from the expertise Dr. Chu and Dr. Glied bring to our board.”

“Everything we do at Geisinger is aimed toward making health easier for the communities we serve, and Dr. Chu and Dr. Glied have demonstrated over their long and decorated careers that they share our passion for making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and CEO. “The board’s commitment to our communities has helped us find innovative solutions to deliver upon areas of need, and I look forward to the unique ways our new board members can contribute to these efforts.”