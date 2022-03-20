This week, we're bringing you another update on the hot topic of gas prices. While gas apps may help you find locations for savings, some savings can be made by simply changing or maintaining treatment of your vehicle.

According to PR Newswire reporting, there are many ways to improve poor gas mileage.

Negative impacts on MPG (miles per gallon):

Speed: The faster you drive, the more fuel your vehicle burns up. This includes how fast you accelerate, too. Idling: Keeping your car on for it to warm up or cool down, waiting in line at a drive-thru or waiting to pick your kid up from soccer practice can all decrease your vehicle's fuel economy. Aerodynamic drag and excess weight: Driving too fast or traveling with a rooftop cargo carrier? These can increase wind resistance, which causes your vehicle to use more gas. And towing any kind of trailer or hauling too much in your trunk, bed or back seat also requires more fuel. Poor maintenance: From underinflated tires to an unattended engine issue, failure to consistently "tune up" your vehicle can cost you a lot more at the pump. It also can create potential safety risks. Quick trips: A quick run to the supermarket on Monday. Stopping by the bank on Wednesday. While it may be convenient to run these errands one at a time, it can wreak havoc on your fuel economy. Quick, short trips like this from a "cold start" eat up fuel because your engine needs to warm up before it can run efficiently.

How can you improve your MPG (miles per gallon)?

Drive more efficiently: Follow the speed limit and drive sensibly ‒ not aggressively (e.g. quick accelerations, hard stops, etc.). On the highway, don't speed up and slow down (unless you need to for safety). Once you get up to speed, stay there. Use cruise control when possible. Keep your car in shape: Make sure your engine is tuned, keep tires properly inflated and use the right grade of motor oil. Check out 9 Things You Should Never Do to Your Car for basic car care tips. Plan and combine trips: Spend less time sitting in traffic by avoiding rush hour on daily commutes. Run all your errands on one day rather than taking multiple short trips during the week. If you have an especially long commute, ask your employer if you can work from home a day or two per week. Opt for a more fuel-efficient vehicle: If your budget allows it, consider purchasing a vehicle that touts better MPG than your current one. With fuel prices rising, you could save hundreds of dollars in fuel costs per year switching from a vehicle with 20 MPG to 30 MPG. Check out the fuel savings calculator on fueleconomy.gov.

Tip #1 - Pay With Cash if There is a Cash Discount

Tip #1 - Pay With Cash if There is a Cash Discount

Some gas stations offer a cash discount on a per gallon basis. Figure out if the difference is cheaper than what you would earn by paying with your cash back credit card. In many cases, it makes sense to simply pay cash insteading of earning a few percentage points in cash back with your credit card. Tip #2 - Use a Cash Back Credit Card to Earn Cash Back or Points on Gas Purchases Credit cards like the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (earns 6x points per dollar spent on gas) and the Blue Cash Preferred Card (earns 3% cash back on gas) are some of my favorite cards for purchasing gas. Additionally, the Chase Freedom Flex card (no annual fee) and the Discover It card (no annual fee) regularly offer 5% cash back on gasoline as a part of their quarterly rotating categories. I always use a credit card when purchasing gas and regularly earn 3% to 5% cash back. Other good gas cards are the Chase Freedom Unlimited card (1.5% cash back on all purchases) and the Citi Double Cash Card (2% cash back on purchases; 1% when you buy plus 1% as you pay). Tip #3 - Do Not Pay for Premium Gas if Your Car Does Not Require It There is no reason to purchase premium gasoline if your card does not need it. Check your owner's manual to see the recommended octane level. Your car's performance will not improve with a higher octane level, and you will only be wasting money. The extra cost of premium gasoline can add up to hundreds of extra dollars per year, so do not buy it if you do not need it. Tip #4 - Use ECO Mode if Your Car Has it Many newer cars have ECO mode, and it can save you a ton of money on gas every year. While your car will not accelerate as fast, you will burn less gas. I typically turn on ECO mode when driving through neighborhoods, but it can be used on other roads. Tip #5 - Turn Off Your Car When Idling There is no reason to allow your car to idle if you are sitting in it and not driving. It burns gas and is bad for your engine and other internal components. Turn your car off and restart it when you are ready to drive.

Tip #6 - Fill Your Tank Early in the Week

In most cases, gas prices are cheaper towards the beginning of the week. That means, on average, prices are cheaper on Mondays than they are on Fridays.

Tip #7 - Register for a Fuel Rewards Program

Most gas stations have a fuel rewards program that allows you to save money at the pump on each fill up. Benefits vary by each gas station, but consider signing up for your favorite stations program.

