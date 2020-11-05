The Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising motorists to slow down and stay alert as deer become increasingly active and the end of Daylight Savings Time puts more vehicles on roads during the deer's most active hours. Deer become more active in autumn as their fall breeding season, referred to as the "rut," approaches.

During this time, many yearling bucks travel away from their birthplaces to find new ranges. Adult bucks spend more time wandering their home ranges to seek out and chase females. In general, deer are most active between dusk and dawn.

“While the peak of the rut still is a few weeks off, deer already have increased their activity and are crossing roads,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “While motorists – at any time of year – are well advised to stay alert and be on the lookout for whitetails while driving, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”

According to national data, Pennsylvania drivers are the third most likely to experience a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal, with drivers having a one in 51 chance of an accident involving a big game animal.

Drivers can reduce the chance of a collision by staying alert and developing a better understanding of deer behavior. Even paying attention to "Deer Crossing" signs can make a difference.

In terms of behavior, be aware that deer tend to travel in groups and walk in a single file - if one deer crosses the road in front of a driver, another could be right behind it.

Drivers who hit a deer with a vehicle are not required to report to the Game Commission. If a deer is killed in an accident, only Pennsylvania residents are permitted to claim the body. To legally make a claim, call the Game Commission office of the county where the accident occurred. After the call, an agency dispatcher will collect information to give the caller a free permit number. The person who is collecting the deer should write down the permit number given over the phone.

A call to the Game Commission office must be made within 24 hours of picking up the deer.

Those who pick up road-killed deer should be aware of rules related to Chromic Wasting Disease. The rules prohibit the removal of high-risk body parts (primarily the head and spine) from any Disease Management Area. The head and spine must be removed before a deer body is transported out of a Disease Management Area.

A map of Disease Management Areas and additional information is available on the Game Commission's Chronic Wasting Disease page.

Deer that survive being hit by a vehicle may recover. Drivers should maintain a distance from the deer in case the animal can recover and move on. If a deer does not seem to be recovering or appears to be a public safety risk, such as obstructing the road, drivers should report the incident to the Game Commission's closest regional office or another law enforcement agency.

The Game Commission can send an official out to euthanize the deer if necessary.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.