Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners had an eventful meeting on Saturday, with the agenda featuring discussions about antlerless deer licenses, land acquisitions, new boat speed limits, modified otter trapping rules, and several other items of interest.

Preliminary approval of antlerless deer license changes

The Board of Game Commissioners is seeking to modernize the process for obtaining an antlerless deer license. Previously, state law required these licenses to be issued only be county treasurers, and hunters needed to send applications and receive licenses by mail only.

Earlier this month, a new law went into effect to enable all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses. Hunters can buy an antlerless license online or anywhere that sells licenses in 2023-24.

The Game Commission has passed a preliminary vote for a new antlerless deer licensing process:

Antlerless licenses can be purchased online and at issuing agents - no mail applications

Antlerless licenses go on sale during the first day of license sales (fourth Monday in June)

Only Pennsylvania residents can apply initially

Non-residents cannot apply until the second Monday in July

A hunter can only get one license in the first round

A second round of license sales will begin the fourth Monday of July for both residents and non-residents

Hunters can obtain a second license during the second round for any wildlife management unit where tags are available

A third round of license sales begins the second Monday in August

A hunter can get a third license in the third round

In a fourth round, hunters can buy more licenses until reaching a personal limit of six

Additional licenses, if available, could be purchased as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them

In each round, antlerless license sales wouldn’t begin until 8 a.m.

This process is not yet finalized. A final vote is scheduled for the April 14 - 15 meeting. The Game Commission will send several announcements regarding any changes taking place after the vote.

Wildlife Management Unit 2H may be merged with WMU 2G

Ten years ago, Wildlife Management Unit 2H was separated from WMU 2G. The Board is considering merging the two units back together for the 2023 - 24 license year.

WMU 2H includes parts of McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter County. WMU 2G is located to the east of 2H and includes parts of Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Clearfield, Cameron, Potter, and Tioga County.

The two units were originally split due to habitat differences. Game Commission staff have decided that WMU 2H is too small to collect adequate data for big game species. 2H and 2G are also similar in their deer harvests and forest management.

A final vote will be conducted during the April meeting.

New processing/taxidermy options may become available for hunters in Chronic Wasting Disease areas

The Board of Game Commissioners has given preliminary approval for new requirements for deer hunters in Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas, Established Areas, and out-of-state cervid hunters.

Currently, hunters are not allowed to remove high-risk parts such as the head and spine from cervids hunted in Disease Management and Established Areas. Hunters in these areas must either take the deer to an approved processor or taxidermist associated with that area, or remove the high-risk parts before transporting low-risk parts. Out-of-state hunters are not allowed to bring any high-risk cervid parts into Pennsylvania.

These regulations exist to prevent people from accidentally spreading chronic wasting disease.

The proposal considered during the latest Game Commission meeting would create a statewide list of approved processors and taxidermists that will work with out-of-state, DMA, or EA deer. These processors and taxidermists are approved based on compliance with high-risk part disposal.

Currently, a hunter harvesting a deer within a DMA or EA needs to choose a processor or taxidermist in the area in which it was hunted - meaning that someone who traveled to an area to hunt may be stuck with a long drive back to pick up meat or a mount. By letting certified taxidermists and processors throughout the state handle any DMA, out-of-state, or EA deer, hunters can bring their deer somewhere closer to home.

In addition to creating the list of approved processors and taxidermists, the new measure may prohibit placing any high-risk cervid parts on the landscape.

These measures will be brought to a vote in April.

New boat speed restriction

The Game Commissioners have adopted new boat regulations on open game land waterways. Boats are now limited to "slow, no wake" speeds - the slowest possible speed required to maintain maneuverability, so that the wake created by the boat is minimal.

Commissioners said the change is necessary in light of the power some newer electric motors possess.

Otter trapping changes

Otter trappers in the 2023 - 24 license period will have 48 hours to report their harvests. Previously, trappers needed to report their harvests within 24 hours.

Please note that in the otter trapping season running from Feb. 11 through Feb. 18 in Wildlife Management Units 1A, 1B, 2F, 3C, and 3D, otter harvests must still be reported within 24 hours.

In the 2023 - 24 license period, the reporting period will change to 48 hours, bringing it into line with requirements for fisher and bobcat harvests.

The Game Commission unanimously accepted the longer 48-hour reporting window, deeming the 24-hour window unnecessary.

The board also approved the removal of size limits on body-gripping otter traps. Previously, body-gripping traps with a spread larger than 6 ½ -by- 6 ½ inches were prohibited except for beavers.

Support for new regulations on cervid urine products

The Board of Game Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of regulating the collection, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of cervid urine and other biological products. The Commission hopes that regulating this industry will help control the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Support for allowing falconers to harvest furbearers

The Game Commission has given preliminary approval to a measure to allow permitted falconers to harvest furbearers including mink, muskrats, foxes, opossums, raccoons, striped skunks, and weasels.

These additions are reflected in the 2023 - 24 falconry seasons and bag limits.

The measure, which has been requested by many members of the falconry community, will be subject to a final vote in April.

Birds' scientific name changes

Three threatened or endangered bird species in Pennsylvania might have a change to their scientific names.

The yellow-crowned night heron would change from Nycticorax violaceus to Nyctanassa violacea, the sedge wren would change from Cistothorus platensis to Cistothorus stellaris, and the northern harrier would change from Circus cyaneus to Circus hudsonius.

These name changes are intended to make sure that Pennsylvania's species lists are in sync with other places'. A final vote is expected in April.

Board officer changes

During the weekend's meeting, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners reorganized and appointed officers for the new year.

Kristen Schnepp-Giger, who represents District 1 in northwestern Pennsylvania, will serve as president; Scott H. Foradora, who represents District 3 in northcentral Pennsylvania, will serve as vice president; and Dennis R. Fredericks, who represents District 2 in southwestern Pennsylvania, will serve as secretary.

Commissioner Fredericks praised outgoing board president Michael F. Mitrick, who represents District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania, for his leadership.

“It was a pleasure to serve under your leadership,” Fredericks said. “I thank you so much.”

Commissioner Mitrick, who has served on the board for six years, said he appreciated those comments and the time he’s spent working with agency staff and board members.

“This is really a great organization and I’m proud to be a part of it.” Mitrick said.

Additional meeting notes

More information about the recent Game Commission meeting is available in the Game Commission Meeting Highlights.

