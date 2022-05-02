Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania's spring turkey season kicked off last weekend and the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to ensure that hunters are prepared and informed before heading into the wilderness.

According to the Game Commission's State of the Turkey Flock, wild turkeys had a more productive breeding season than average — a good sign for anyone hoping to bag some.

The full State of the Turkey Flock with Wild Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena is available in the video below:

To help everyone get the most out of turkey season, Pennsylvania Game Commission's Marketing and Strategic Communications Director and host of Call of the Outdoors podcast, Matt Morrett, is sharing his turkey hunting advice and secrets that he has learned on his ventures.

A series of Morrett's turkey hunting videos is being uploaded to a YouTube playlist. Current tips include shot placement, helping youth hunters get started, and making use of decoys and terrain.

For more comprehensive advice, Morrett and Denny Gulvas have a two-part "Call of the Outdoors" podcast episode discussing turkey habits and mannerisms. Part 2, released earlier this week, also features Michael Waddell, host of "Bone Collector" on the Outdoor Channel.

During the new podcast episode, Michael and Denny share stories about mastering turkey calls and their secrets for success. "Call of the Outdoors" is available through any podcast host (such as Spotify, IHeartRadio, and Apple) or on the Game Commission website.

Listen to Spilling Turkey Secrets, Part 1 Online

Listen to Spilling Turkey Secrets, Part 2 Online

In addition to more esoteric secrets, the Game Commission reminds hunters to stay safe by following these instructions:

Positively identify your target: the turkey and its beard should be plainly visible before you pull the trigger

Stalking turkeys is illegal, and movements or sounds that you think are a turkey might actually be another hunter. Let the bird come to you.

Protect your back: a tree, rock, or other natural barrier at your back can help you while calling

If you believe that there is another hunter approaching you who is unaware of your presence, shout "STOP!" to alert them. Don't move around, wave, or make turkey sounds at them.

Don't wear red, white, or blue while hunting: those are the colors found on mature gobblers, and this is not a good time to be mistaken for one

Wear or display fluorescent orange, especially when moving around. Fluorescent orange is not required to hunt turkeys, but it is recommended

For additional information about turkey hunting, maps, turkey population management, safety, population trends, habitats, history, research, turkey health, and much more, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission's turkey page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.