Wellsboro -- Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) is inviting area sportsmen to his upcoming Game Commission Night, titled “All About Elk” and featuring a presentation by Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist Jeremy Banfield. The night is free, but registration is required.

Game Commission Night will be held on Thursday, September 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Tioga County Fairgrounds, main building, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro.

“I’m really looking forward to giving everyone the opportunity to learn more about our awesome elk herd,” Rep. Owlett said. “We are also really excited to welcome Rose Moore from Wellsboro, who is on the current season of ‘Alone’ on the History Channel. She will share more about her experience on the show, as well as her work with Hunters Sharing the Harvest.”

Registration can be completed online at www.RepOwlett.com or by calling Rep. Owlett's office at (570) 724-1390. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.