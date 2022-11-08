Changes are in store for hunters who purchase anterless deer licenses by mail each year.

Senate Bill 431, which would allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, was signed into law last week. When it takes effect with the 2023-24 license year, antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent.

In addition to support from the Game Commission, many hunting organizations backed the bill, considering it a "final step to modernizing license sales," according to the Game Commission.

“Allowing for the sale of antlerless deer hunting licenses through other means such as online or through issuing agents will make it far more convenient for hunters,” said Dan Laughlin, the Erie County Senator and Chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, who sponsored of Senate Bill 431.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans agreed.

“We thank Pennsylvania’s legislators, and in particular Chairman Laughlin, for tackling this issue and look forward to implementing a system that provides great customer service to our hunters,” Burhans said. “Our mission here at the Game Commission is twofold, to manage and protect wildlife and their habitats, but also to promote hunting and trapping for current and future generations. Modernizing how we sell antlerless licenses helps us achieve both.”

Until now, hunters applied for antlerless licenses via mail, sending those familiar pink envelopes to county treasurers, the only entity permitted to sell them. They had to do so according to a set schedule, with various deadlines based on state residency and rounds of sales, using a self-addressed stamped envelope and paper checks, something increasingly foreign to some hunters.

In the past, the envelope system led to reports of problems with hunters obtaining licenses.

Prior to the start of next license year, the Game Commission will notify hunters on the process for applying for an antlerless license under the new system.

