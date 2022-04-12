Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently gave preliminary approval to a measure that would ban the use of muzzleloading rifles, handguns, and slug guns in the fall turkey season.

The move is aimed at boosting the state's wild turkey population, which has been declining for years, according to the Game Commission. In 2000, the turkey population was estimated to be around 280,000. By 2019, it had shrunk to 212,000.

In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last year, the Game Commission eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season, noting that relatively few hunters used rifles, but rifles were responsible for about one-third of the fall turkey harvest.

That provides an additional means to protect turkey populations without reducing season length.

The measure will be brought back to the commission's July meeting for a final vote.

When eliminating the use of rifles in the fall turkey season, the Game Commission noted that relatively few fall turkey hunters used rifles. Survey data suggested only 14% of fall turkey hunters statewide primarily used rifles, but rifles were responsible for 33% of the harvest.

Eliminating the use of other single-projectile firearms in fall turkey season would seem to impact even fewer hunters. The Game Commission has observed very few fall turkey hunters afield with single-projectile muzzleloaders or shotguns.

At the same time, eliminating the use of those firearms in the fall turkey season works toward the goal of finding methods other than season-length reductions to stabilize fall turkey harvest numbers, the Game Commission noted.

“Season length adjustments are a part of managing wild turkey populations, and reducing season length sometimes is a necessity,” said Commissioner Scott Foradora, who represents District 3 in northcentral Pennsylvania. “But through alternative methods such as restricting the firearms that can be used in the season, season length reductions might be avoided, giving all hunters the opportunity to spend more time in the woods.”

