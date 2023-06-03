Harrisburg, Pa. — No matter how cute or cuddly they look, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is urging everybody to leave wild baby animals alone. Whether you see deer, birds, raccoons, foxes, rabbits, or any other animal, the Game Commission's advice remains the same: leave it alone!

Even if a young animal appears to be abandoned, usually its mother is nearby, stealthily watching over it.

“Well-intentioned people might step in to help a young animal that appears to be alone, not realizing its mother is nearby and it’s not in need of help,” said Matthew Schnupp, the Game Commission’s wildlife management director. “That’s one reason why leaving young wildlife undisturbed in the wild typically is the best solution when encountering young wild animals.”

Adult animals often leave their young while they forage for food, but they don’t go far and they do return. Wildlife also often rely on a natural defensive tactic called the “hider strategy,” where young animals will remain motionless and “hide” in surrounding cover while adults draw the attention of potential predators or other intruders away from their young.

Deer employ this strategy, and deer fawns sometimes are assumed to be abandoned when, in fact, their mothers are nearby.

The Game Commission urges Pennsylvanians to resist the urge to interfere with young wildlife or remove any wild animal from its natural setting.

Disturbing wild baby animals can harm both the person and the animal. Wild animals can lose their natural fear of humans, making it difficult or even impossible for them to live normally in the wild. Wild animals may also carry diseases or parasites like ticks, fleas, and lice.

The Game Commission provided an example of an interaction with a baby deer gone wrong. Some years ago, a family illegally took a deer into their home and fed it, continuing to provide it with food. Then, as a yearling six-point buck, it attacked and severely injured two of the family's neighbors.

As a further deterrent, it is illegal to possess wild animals. Under state law, the penalty for this violation is a fine of up to $1,500 per animal.

Anyone who illegally takes a wild animal into captivity will have the animal taken away when it is discovered. In addition, species considered "high risk" for rabies will be euthanized and tested. They cannot be returned to the wild.

Animals with rabies might not show obvious symptoms while still being able to spread the disease. Any mammal can carry rabies, but state health officials have specified skunks, raccoons, foxes, bats, coyotes, and groundhogs as vector species that must be euthanized per an agreement with the Game Commission.

People can get rabies from the saliva of a rabid animal if they are bitten or scratched, or if the saliva gets into the person’s eyes, mouth, or a fresh wound.

Only wildlife rehabilitators, who are licensed by the Game Commission, are permitted to care for injured or orphaned wildlife for the purpose of eventual release back into the wild. For those who find wildlife that truly is in need of assistance, a listing of licensed wildlife rehabilitators can be found on the Pennsylvania Association of Wildlife Rehabilitators website.

If you are unable to identify a wildlife rehabilitator in your area, contact the Game Commission by phone at 1-833-PGC-WILD or 1-833-PGC-HUNT.

