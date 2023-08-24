The Pennsylvania Game Commission elk cam allows the public a chance to view the elusive animals up close.

September marks the peak of Pennsylvania's elk rut, so the animals will be active, vocal, and likely to be captured in competition for available mates.

“Elk are magnificent animals and the spectacle of their bugling season draws onlookers to the elk range each year, sometimes from hundreds of miles away,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Witnessing that action, anywhere you go, without having to make a trip, is part of why the Elk Cam so popular. The Game Commission is proud to bring it back for yet another run.”

The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the season heats up.

The cam will be livestreamed with video and audio at www.pgc.pa.gov. Viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer, possibly a bear, and other wildlife as well.

The livestream is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.

“HDOnTap is very excited to partner with the Game Commission for another year of wildlife viewing on the live cam in elk country,” said Kate Barone, Director of Marketing with HDOnTap. “Year after year, the Elk Cam is live streamed to more than 1 million screens nationwide. This live cam’s allure lies in its unpredictability, showcasing the diverse wildlife of Pennsylvania in all its glory,” she added.

The Elk Cam is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.

The stream can be accessed on the Game Commission website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.