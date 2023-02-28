The Pennsylvania Game Commission is exploring the possibility of reintroducing American martens to Penn’s Woods and will be providing opportunities for the public to learn more.

Having disappeared from Pennsylvania more than 120 years ago, the American marten once was a common native species that inhabited forested areas within the state. The marten, belonging to the mustelid family, is the same size as the American mink with a length similar to a fox squirrel.

Martens are true omnivores eating a large diversity of mammals, plants, insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. The largest portion of their diet is made up of rodents, plant material and insects.

The Game Commission recently completed a Reintroduction Feasibility Assessment for American Martens, which is available at www.pgc.pa.gov. The assessment found that martens would have sufficient habitat and pose little to no risk to other species. Game Commission staff now are drafting an American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan. This long-term plan would outline potential translocation and reintroduction efforts, and monitor populations if martens are reintroduced.

Much information about martens is available from the Game Commission. Find the American Marten Story on the Game Commission’s website with links to several maps, videos, webinars and the Feasibility Assessment.

Several presentations also will be held across the state to give the public an opportunity to learn more about martens and speak to Game Commission staff. Presentations are scheduled on the following dates and these locations:

Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southeast Region Office, 253 Snyder Road, Reading, PA 19605

Saturday, March 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153

Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA 17578

Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, PA 15821

Monday, March 20, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Tioga County Fairgrounds, 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901

Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Game Commission Northeast Region Office, 3917 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612

Tuesday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA 15923

Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Game Commission Southcentral Region Office, 8627 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon, PA 16652

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Game Commission Northwest Region Office, 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA 16323

These events are free and there is no need to RSVP or sign up. They are open to all and are an important component of possible marten reintroduction.

Following the completion of the Management Plan, the Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management will present the plan to the agency’s Board of Commissioners for consideration.

The board then could open the plan to a 60-day public comment period. The comments would help shape the plan’s final draft, which the board could vote to implement.

