Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters of new changes this year for the process of purchasing deer licenses.

As a new change this year, hunters can make online purchases of anterless deer licenses.

The first day of hunting license sales begins Monday, June 26, starting at 8 a.m. Resident hunters can purchase their first antlerless license at that time. Nonresidents can purchase their first antlerless license on Monday, July 10. Additional rounds of sales will begin July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

Hunters can buy 2023-24 antlerless licenses online at huntfish.pa.gov, or at any in-store hunting license issuing agent. View a map of those locations here.

The prices of the antlerless deer licenses remain the same at $6.97 for a resident antlerless license and $26.97 for a nonresident antlerless license. Pink envelopes will no longer be used in the antlerless license purchasing process.

Full details are available here.

