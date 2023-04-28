Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Game Commission has approved a transition to online purchases of deer licenses.

Now, rather than fussing with pink envelopes and hassling treasurers every year, hunters can just buy 2023-24 antlerless licenses online at HuntFishPA or in-store at issuing agents.

This change was enabled by a new state law, Act 148 of 2022 and finalized by the Game Commission board during a meeting on April 15.

The agency will mail hunting license buyers postcards with information about the new process. Hunters are advised to double check their profile information on HuntFishPA for accuracy.

Resident Antlerless Deer Licenses cost $6.97 and Nonresident Antlerless Deer Licenses cost $26.97.

Licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 26 beginning at 8 a.m. for residents and Monday, July 10 for nonresidents. The second round of license sales for both residents and nonresidents will begin on July 24. Round three begins on August 14. The sale of Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also will begin on this date.

A fourth round will begin on August 28, during which hunters may buy additional licenses up to their personal limit of six.

The 2023 - 24 Deer Season starts September 16, 2023 and ends January 27, 2024.

The exception for the beginning of the license sales period is for Landowner Antlerless Deer license buyers. Resident and Nonresident Landowner Antlerless Deer licenses will be available at participating county treasurer locations only.

