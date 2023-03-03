Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery is collaborating with responsible gambling groups to publicize the free, confidential help that is available for people who may be having problems with gambling.

Assistance is available year-round, but the issue is being highlighted this March, Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

By calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or accessing the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP) by phone, text, or chat, players can learn about warning signs or gain access to counselors and self-help meetings.

Gambling, even through legal means, becomes a problem when it begins to cause problems in other facets of life. These behaviors can have a serious impact on a person’s financial, physical, and mental health. Some warning signs of problem gambling can include:

Gambling more frequently or for longer than intended

Lying about where money goes

Declining work or school performance

Borrowing money in order to gamble

Increasing preoccupation with gambling

Distancing or isolating from family or friends

Unable to pay bills or cover expenses

Chasing losses or returning the next day to win back what was lost

Committing/considering committing a crime to finance gambling

Making repeated unsuccessful efforts to control or stop gambling

“It’s hard to believe that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, but we know the issue doesn’t stop after the month ends,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “That’s why the Pennsylvania Lottery is committed to not only raising public awareness, but also providing tools and resources to players who may be suffering from gambling-related harms.”

There are also tools available on the Lottery website to set personal limits for gambling. These include options to set limits, take cool-off periods, or self-exclude for periods of time ranging from a few months to five years. In addition, there is a test that users can take to help determine whether their gambling behavior may be causing issues.

Beyond the Pennsylvania Lottery website, there is a self-exclusion program that lets you temporarily ban yourself from legal gaming activities in Pennsylvania.

By law, players must be 18 or older to play the PA Lottery, and online players must be located within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to play games online and win prizes. Before allowing and setting up online accounts for players, the PA Lottery also performs electronic verification to verify the identity and ages of all players.

“We are also reminding parents that Lottery tickets are not toys and should not be given to children. Parents should also avoid leaving their computers or mobile devices unattended while logged into their online accounts,” added Svitko.

This year’s Problem Gambling Awareness theme is “Celebrating 20 Years.” The goals of this national campaign are: to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment, and recovery resources and to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling. The campaign is being recognized on social media using the hashtag #PGAM2023.

To learn more about the warning signs of gambling-related harms and find out about available services, visit the Lottery’s website: Please Play the PA Lottery Responsibly.

