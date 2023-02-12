Lewisburg, Pa. — Erica L. Shames, the emeritus founder and publisher of Susquehanna Life magazine, Central Pa.'s original lifestyle publication, is showcasing her photography this March.

This March, Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County will display the power of nature as seen through Shames' camera lens.

Shames explained that her display features the enjoyment of meeting new people and the thrill of exploring unique places. “The exhibit will feature all of these faces of life, in an attempt to depict the alluring appeal that viewing photographic images can hold for us.”

Susquehanna Life magazine attracted subscribers nationwide. Founded in 1993, the magazine's intention was to highlight the positive aspects of life in 27 Pennsylvania counties. The magazine celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018. In December 2021, Shames shut down the business to pursue other interests, including freelance writing.

Currently, Shames works as a freelance communicator for clients that include WVIA, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre-based PBS affiliate.

Interested in exhibiting items of artistic, cultural, and intellectual interest in the gallery? Visit publibuc.org/adults/whats-on-display for information about displaying your own items.

