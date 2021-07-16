Lewisburg, Pa. - The natural beauty of landscapes and flowers, seen through the eyes and hands of two local artists, are now on display at the Public Library for Union County in Gallery 255, throughout the month of August.

Margaret Heuges’ large oil paintings are featured on the gallery walls which focus on the rural landscapes of Union County, while the gallery's display cases will feature floral acrylic paintings by Sharon McCuen.

“I want the viewer to go into my paintings and find a peaceful place to find enjoyment,” Heuges said.

Her work was featured in the Delaware Art Museum, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and many other notable locations. Heuges was also awarded the Judith Selkowitz Fine Arts Award, NYC.

A lifelong artist, Heuges has gone through many stages of two-dimensional work including portraits, ceramic tiles and acrylic paintings.

She works primarily in painting and print making, with a focus on water-based monotypes and mono prints.

Heuges, a Mifflinburg resident, holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration from Paw College of Art and Design, and a master of fine arts degree from Tyler School of Art at Temple University.

In 2005, the Pennsylvania Art Education Association selected S to receive the Outstanding Elementary Art Educator of the year award. She has shown her work in one-woman shows, juried shows, galleries and group exhibitions.