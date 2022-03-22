Lewisburg, Pa. -- Local art comes alive with the Susquehanna Art Society’s exhibit in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of April.

This exhibit features the work of Susquehanna Art Society (SAS) members showcasing a wide variety of mediums. The group is a non-juried, non-profit art organization that has been active in the Susquehanna Valley since 1979. One of the main goals of SAS is to increase community awareness of the visual arts.

Members participate in a variety of art shows including online and members-only shows plus a large annual judged show with monetary awards. The SAS occasionally offers trips to exhibits, museums and other points of interest. To join or to learn more about the organization, visit www.susartsociety.org.

Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, click here.



