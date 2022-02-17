Williamsport, Pa. -- A local exhibit will feature the favorite paintings and sketches of Holly Patton-Shull, a painter based in Williamsport. She will display works completed over the last five years, including some that have never been outside of her studio.

Gallery 1307, located in The Pajama Factory at 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport, will display the exhibit this February and March.

Holly's works will be available to view any time through February. A reception will be held on March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.; the paintings and drawings will remain on display through March 19.

From her oeuvre, these works are notable in achievements of technical landmarks, concepts perfectly realized and personal, if not universal, truth-telling. She documents the feminine condition -- its beauty and brutality -- with deep passion, an unapologetic vulnerability and the celebration of sisterhood—with raised fist and the daunting hope for equality.

In preparation for this show, the artist uncovered a noteworthy group of figurative studies and has included the lovely ladies in this exhibit.

Art has been a part of Holly’s world from birth. Her father illustrated for Disney and Warner Brothers in his early years and her oldest brother was a life-long painter. It was her uncle’s studio where the smells and magic of oil-painting took up residence in her being. She enjoys incorporating multimedia elements and symbolism into her oil-painting practice--environmental portraiture and abstraction of nature and figurative are of primary interest.

Holly moved from California to Williamsport in 1989. She began her Pennsylvania art trajectory as a freelance illustrator that led to a career in advertising. In 2016, she retired to pursue painting full-time.

Her works have been exhibited in several area galleries and First Friday venues over the years. Some highlights are: awards and purchases by Penn College of Technology Susquehanna Valley Regional Art 2002-2003, solo invitational at Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center 2007, CAC Artist in Residence 2014-2015, Susquehanna University-Lore Degenstein Gallery's 12th Annual Figurative Drawing and Painting Exhibition 2021.

She currently resides in her studio at the Pajama Factory with her two cats. Now in her fourth space, (but for a brief Kentucky hiatus) the PJF has been her art home since 2012.