Thanksgiving may look different than usual this year as some families forego normal gatherings, but no matter how many people are at your table, you might still want to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving turkey. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving is the year's peak day for home cooking fires, and turkey fryers are a notable culprit - but it doesn't have to be that way.

To help make your Thanksgiving delicious and safe, Erie Insurance has offered seven deep fryer tips to keep in mind before and during the cooking process.

Before you start cooking...

1. Buy the right size bird. Most turkey fryers can accommodate a 12 to 14 pound turkey at the absolute largest.

2. Thaw your turkey properly. If you have a frozen turkey, let it thaw and dry before cooking it. Excess water causes the oil to bubble violently, which could cause serious burns. The National Turkey Federation suggests thawing turkeys in the refrigerator, giving it 24 hours for every four or five pounds of turkey.

3. Find the right place to put your fryer. A propane-fired outdoor fryer should be placed on a level surface, away from any structures. It is recommended to place indoor electric fryers on porches, patios, garages, or other outdoor areas within reach of an electrical outlet. Otherwise, put the fryer on a countertop that is a safe distance from overhead cabinets.

4. Don't put too much oil in your fryer. Most fryers have a "fill line" indicating how much oil you should put in it. Never exceed the fill line. If your fryer does not have a fill line, put the turkey in dry and then fill the fryer three to five inches from the top.

While you're cooking...

1. Take it slow. Heat the oil slowly and keep an eye on the oil's temperature. Your fryer's user manual should provide cooking times and temperature ranges to use.

2. Don't leave the fryer unsupervised. Stay near the fryer while cooking. Many flare-ups occur when nobody is watching the fryer. If the fryer does catch on fire, catching it quickly will make it easier to put out.

3. Be prepared with a fire extinguisher. Just in case something goes wrong, keep a dry-powder fire extinguisher near your cooking area. Never use water on a grease fire.

Fires can also happen with less risky cooking techniques. Always follow safe cooking precautions. And, of course, since Erie Insurance kindly provided these tips, it would be remiss not to recommend considering a homeowner's insurance plan to protect your home and everything in it just in case something does go wrong.