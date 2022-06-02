Travel will now be easier for cancer patients from UPMC Wellsboro to UPMC Williamsport, thanks to community donations toward a new transport van.

This year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $65,000 toward the purchase of a new van for transporting patients from the northern tier to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local.

This year, community member contributions totaled $41,174, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 contribution from C&N. Additionally, the Horace B. Packer Foundation contributed $20,000.

