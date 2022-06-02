Friends of UPMC Wellsboro

Pictured left to right: Joseph Kaplan, MD, medical director, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro; Anna Thompson, Susquehanna Health Foundation; Friends Committee members Anne McNaight, Bev McKnight, Jack Eckman, June Rudy, and Roger Bunn; and Tom Rudy, Jr., executive vice president, C&N. 

 UPMC

Travel will now be easier for cancer patients from UPMC Wellsboro to UPMC Williamsport, thanks to community donations toward a new transport van.

This year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $65,000 toward the purchase of a new van for transporting patients from the northern tier to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local.

This year, community member contributions totaled $41,174, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 contribution from C&N. Additionally, the Horace B. Packer Foundation contributed $20,000.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.