Williamsport, Pa. – Because of COVID-19, the Friends' Book Review Luncheon Committee will experiment with a new format this autumn using the Zoom platform. The virtual book review of "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens will take place on Nov. 6 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

During the review, a small panel of reviewers will field pre-submitted questions and discuss the novel, including the author's depiction of the North Carolina shoreline and her use of suspense. Panelists will include Mary Beth Kibbe as moderator, Patt Coulter, and Ardythe Cross, all former teachers.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" is a book is a celebration of nature, a coming-of-age story, and a tale of possible murder. It topped the New York Times Best Seller list in 2019 and 2020, and has enjoyed great popularity among book groups.

To join the review, participants must register by Wednesday, Nov. 4 through the James V. Brown Library's online calendar. A valid email address must be included with the registration because the Zoom link will be sent through email.

Questions and topics that guests would like the panelists to discuss may be sent to friendsofjvbl@gmail.com.