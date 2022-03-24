Bethlehem, Pa. -- The PEEPS brand has been part of springtime traditions for nearly 70 years, and as such, people have some strong opinions on the marshmallow confections. To reach a definitive answer to the American public's overall opinions about PEEPS, manufacturer Just Born Quality Confections partnered with Wakefield Research for a 1,000-member survey.

Survey results found that 81 percent of Americans say that PEEPs Chicks and Bunnies remind them of Easter, while 57 percent associated the marshmallow candies with springtime in general. 68 percent of survey-takers had their first experience with PEEPS by the time they were nine years old.

Along with the seasonal associations with PEEPS, the survey revealed how people like to eat the candies. A narrow victory, 64 percent of the surveyed members of the public said that they prefer the Chicks shape over Bunnies.

More controversial is the preferred freshness of the PEEPS. Some PEEPS connoisseurs choose to let the marshmallows age and change texture before eating them, but 88 percent of survey-takers said that they prefer the softer texture of a fresh pack of PEEPS.

"The PEEPS team is thrilled to share the findings from our recent PEEPS preferences survey, as the data further solidifies our sweet Marshmallow treats as the true first sign of Spring and a staple in Easter traditions," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS.

"Over the years, we have seen so many fans express their PEEPSONALITY and share their own special ways of enjoying our Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies. No matter our fans' preferences, we look forward to continuing to be an important part of Springtime celebrations and spread sweetness throughout the season."

According to the brand, there is no wrong way to indulge in PEEPS, but of course there are fans who beg to differ.

The PEEPS brand is encouraging fans to tag pictures and videos about PEEPS on social media using the tag #PEEPSONALITY and tagging @PEEPSBRAND.

What's your take on PEEPS? Fresh PEEPS, aged PEEPS, or no PEEPS? Are they a tasty novelty treat or an art supply?



