Wellsboro -- Submit your registration by Thursday, May 21, for Hamilton-Gibson's free Voice Acting Workshop! The workshop is being held as a virtual video conference call at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. Fifteen people have registered as of May 12, and there is room for 10 to 15 more participants.

Gabe Hakvaag, Alice Jean Hakvaag, and Ryan Thomas Dalton are leading this two-hour Hamilton-Gibson Tune In To Radio HG Festival virtual workshop. These professional radio announcers and voice-over actors will share basic microphone techniques with aspiring performers as well as how to create a character with sound, preparing scripts for a performance and scene acting.

“One of the radio play festival’s goals is to encourage people to try voice acting for the first time,” said Gabe. “We decided to hold this workshop to help volunteers get comfortable with performing in front of a microphone. It is for anyone interested in learning about vocal performance, including for radio, podcasting, audio books and readers' theater like HG's Acting Up. Voice acting is a great way to try acting without the worry of memorizing lines or learning blocking for a stage performance," he added.

For many years, Gabe has produced and directed audio plays, including the three-year-old Tune In To Radio HG Festival. Among his other credits are: "The Wearing of the Green", performed at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York City, "Tom Slade and The Taste of Thieves" for WBZ Radio in Boston, and "The Party Hat" for WXPN Philadelphia.

His daughter Alice is a theater artist and voice actor based in Philadelphia. She was heard in "The Scream of Shalka" by Siderooms Productions and in the "Swamp Things" podcast, produced by Robert Reineke.

Ryan Thomas Dalton is a filmmaker and WOGA Radio announcer weekday afternoons. He is also the director of The Hut student center at Mansfield University and wrote the comedy "A Romp Through The Complete History of Hamilton-Gibson, More Or Less,” an homage to Hamilton-Gibson's 30 years of community theater productions of mysteries, dramas, comedies and musicals in the Wellsboro area.

"A lot more goes into voice acting than one would think," Gabe explained. "Voice actors need to read with a clear, clean voice that sounds good to the ear. It’s critical to understand how a microphone works and how to project your voice without distorting sound. Voice actors also need to create compelling characters that come across without the usual visuals. They can play young or old, male or female, polished or unsophisticated, all using nothing more than the sound of their voice."

Workshop participants will also be encouraged to audition for the Tune In to Radio HG festival being presented Thursday through Sunday, August 6 - 9. Auditions for Tune In To Radio HG will be in late June or early July.

To register, contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions at hamgib@gmail.com or call (570) 724-2079 by May 21.