Wellsboro, Pa. – The Tiadaghton Audubon Society has announced that in-person bird walks may begin as soon as April 17. The guided Saturday morning bird walks will take place at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Charleston Township. The exact Saturday start date has not yet been determined as volunteer birders are being sought to lead the walks.

"Once we know the Saturdays when we will be holding guided walks, we will let the public know," said Sean Minnick, a member of the Tiadaghton birders group.

In the meantime, the Audubon Society will host the first in a series of 30-minute "Birding at Hills Creek Virtual Programs" for beginning birders and avid birdwatchers alike on Friday, April 9 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. This program will continue once every other week.

"We aren't sure whether it will continue on Fridays or on a different day," said Tim Morey, natural resource specialist.

The virtual series will explore birding opportunities at Hills Creek State Park and several other parks in Tioga County. Highlights will include types of birds that appear at the park and when to find them, and the best locations to view them. This includes birds that have recently been at the park such as migratory birds that stop there on the way to spring or summer destinations, summer and autumn residents, and those that live in the park year-round. Tune in every other week to catch the latest birding news.

This program does NOT take place at Hills Creek and is subject to change or be cancelled without warning.

Register online to receive a Microsoft Teams link to the program. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet. For more information about this program, call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.