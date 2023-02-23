Trout Run, Pa. — Rider Park's meadow and dark skies provide a great space to explore, well, space. On the night of Saturday, March 25, Lycoming College physics students will help park visitors identify galaxies and constellations during a Star Party. The moon will be in the waxing crescent phase during this time, leaving the night sky nice and dark.

The event is free, but registration is required because of the limited parking space at Rider Park. To register yourself or your family, call the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania at (570) 321-1500 or email FCFP@fcfpartnership.org. Directions to the Park can be downloaded at www.RiderPark.org.

Guests should arrive between 7 and 9 p.m. Bring jackets, telescopes, binoculars, lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights if you have them. The park will remain open until 11 p.m. for stargazing.

In the event of inclement weather or other changes, updates to the schedule will be posted on social media @FCFPGives.org.

