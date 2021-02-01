Williamsport, Pa. – To make things a little bit easier during the winter storm, the Williamsport Parking Authority announced that parking in multiple downtown garages will be free until Thursday, Feb. 4.

The free parking, which started on Jan. 31, is available in both the 3rd Street Parking Garage, 115 West Third Street, and The Church Street Transportation Center, 11 West Church Street. The temporary free parking in the garages will be available 24 hours and ends at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.

All local residents, merchants, and visitors are permitted inside the garages.

The free parking will help the City of Williamsport Streets & Parks Department clear the anticipated snow from sidewalks and parking bays within the Central Business District.

On-street parking will be limited during this time. Beginning today, Feb. 1, no parking signs will be posted so snow removal may begin.

As streets become cleared, on-street parking will be available in that location immediately. For information regarding parking in downtown please contact the Williamsport Parking Authority at 570-323-6476.