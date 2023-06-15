Get outside for some education and fun this weekend at free outdoor programs held at Hills Creek State Park.

Raptors of Pennsylvania — Friday, June 16

Discover the life cycle, restoration, and importance of eagles, owls, peregrine falcons, ospreys, and kestrels. Mounts, videos, and other artifacts will help tell the story.

Event held in the park's Nature Center from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Family Fishing Tournament — Saturday, June 17

Event held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hills Creek Lake in Hills Creek State Park. There is no entry fee to participate in the tournament.

Park Naturalist Jim Mucci conducts the weigh-ins and presents the awards. One hour weigh-ins will be at the beach area near the shore of Hills Creek Lake from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the award presentation immediately following the final weigh-in.

Medallions will be presented after the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. weigh-in to the winners in five categories: largest perch, largest bluegill, largest bass, largest crappie, and largest stringer of game fish by weight (one angler’s legal limit of game fish for the day). A one-ounce bonus will be awarded for game fish that are caught and released. All fish must be caught by legal means. This is a no cull contest (no replacing a smaller fish with a heavier fish on the stringer). In the event of a tie, the fish weighed the earliest will win. Spectators are welcome to watch the fish being weighed for the tournament.

Way of the Trout — Saturday, June 17

This program offers a unique look into the lifecycle of trout. Learn how trout are different from other fish species, why they are a popular sportfish, and what adaptations make them a challenging quarry.

Event held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the park's Nature Center.

Bobcat on the Prowl — Sunday, June 18

Learn about the Commonwealth's largest wild feline's history, management, life cycle, distribution, and more. These topic will be covered through the use of mounts, slides, demos, and video clips.

Event held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the park's Nature Center.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

