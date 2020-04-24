Lock Haven / Williamsport -- Stacey Karchner, a Family Recovery Life Coach through the BALM (Be A Loving Mirror) Family Recovery Program will be teaching a free online course for family members in the Williamsport/Lock Haven area affected by another’s substance use disorder/addiction.

The course can be taken from your home online through Zoom and is funded by the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Commission.

BALM evolved around the philosophy that those with substance use disorder (SUD) are human beings who deserve love just like any other person; the core of BALM is love and kindness. Family and friends should seek to be their loved one's supporter rather than an obstacle and recognize that substance use disorder is a disease, not a personal failing.

Family support is crucial and can often turn the tide when it comes to recovery. Research has suggested that when a family provides support, there is a much better chance of someone dealing with SUD getting and staying well. Those struggling with SUD and addictions have their brains hijacked by a drug and in turn, families and friends often become obsessed with trying to control or fix the affected individual. Family and friends end up needing just as much if not more recovery than the loved one.

BALM had a profound influence on Stacey's life, leading her to train and become a BALM Family Recovery Life Coach. The course Stacey will be teaching is a component of the BALM program consisting of 12 lessons.

Lessons include topics such as The Crucial Role the Family Plays, Leverage and how to use it, Stages of Change, Motivational Interviewing, Enabling vs Helping, Responding and not Reacting, Letting Go without Giving Up or Giving In, You Can Be Your Loved One’s Best Chance at Recovery, Self- Care, Mindfulness practices, How to Set Boundaries and Stick To Them, Getting Support, Exploring Relationships with Spirituality, Yourself and Others , Brief Interventions, and more.

Stacey has been a Family Recovery Life Coach for three years and has taught the course for two years. Through the course, she sees family members and friends find new perspectives and learn new ways of being, acting, and speaking without anger or judgement.

The free online course will be held every Thursday evening online from 5:30 to 8 p.m. once a week for 7 weeks. Enrollment is Free and the course will begin on May 7, 2020. For every one person that abuses drugs, 4-10 others can be impacted - but there is hope. As long as there is life there is hope!

For more information or to enroll, please call Stacey Karchner at (814) 360-7590 or email her at skarchner9@gmail.com.