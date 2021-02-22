Danville, Pa. – Opioid overdose is reversible with the use of a nasal spray drug called naloxone (brand name Narcan). Anyone with a friend or other loved one who could potentially overdose on opioids is encouraged to carry naloxone, which could save somebody's life.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, United in Recovery, a substance use disorder support organization, will hose a free drive-through naloxone distribution event with the support of the Danville Borough Police Department. The distribution is possible due to a grant awarded in United in Recovery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will take place outside with as little person-to-person contact as possible. Members of the community can safely drive by and pick up a naloxone kit, along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support and basic needs assistance.

According to new data published by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol, overdoses across the state of Pennsylvania are on the rise. On average, 13 Pennsylvanians die from an accidental overdose every day. These are deaths that could have been prevented. As the country faces an unprecedented drug overdose epidemic coupled with the pandemic of COVID-19, carrying naloxone is a simple step everyone can take toward saving lives in our communities.

The Free Community Naloxone Distribution Event is taking place outside of the Danville Police Station, located at 218 Iron Street, Danville, Pa. 17821 on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. CDC guidelines and social-distancing will be enforced. Please wear a mask. For more information, please email: coordinator@unitedinrecovery.org or call (570) 380-0043.