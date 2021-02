Shared with permission from First News Now

TIOGA, Pa. – Free raw milk, no limit!! Anytime today through Monday afternoon at 169 Tioga River Road.



A farm that was part of the Milking Dispersal of Go-Woody Farms was recently discontinued, however, they are still having to milk the cows remaining at that particular farm. Because of the closure, the farm no longer has a milking truck to pick up the raw milk collected from the remaining herd. So the raw milk is still being given away to those wishing to have it.