Mansfield, Pa. -- For those in need of health screenings, educational materials, COVID vaccines, and assistance with insurance enrollment, a free health clinic is at your service.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Tioga County YMCA and the Laurel Health Centers will hold a health event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mansfield YMCA.

The event is the 34th stop in River Valley Regional YMCA's Health Equity Tour, a series of in-person events throughout Pennsylvania focused on accessible health resources. The tour is promoting YMCA's health intervention programs such as LIVESTRONG, Diabetes Prevention, Enhance Fitness, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, Freedom From Smoking, Healthy Weight and Your Child, and the YMCA Weight Loss Program.

Educational materials will include information about COVID-19, oral health and water fluoridation, advice for preventing senior social isolation, and information about the effects of smoking and vaping. Staff members will provide information about Pennie, Pennsylvania's health insurance exchange system, and food bank and pantries will provide food to attendees.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those ages 12 and older. Visitors can receive a first, second, or third dose according to CDC guidelines. Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those ages 18 and older.

Laurel Health Centers staff will be available on site to answer health questions and administer vaccines.