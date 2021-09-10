CDC flu vaccine promo 2

Jersey Shore, Pa. -- The best defense against getting the flu is to get a flu shot. To help make it easier to get one, Geisinger is hosting a community drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend for anyone of age 6 months or older.

Drive-thru flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Jersey Shore Area Elementary School, 601 Locust Street, Jersey Shore. The flu shots are available at no cost.

There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot.

In addition to the drive-thru flu vaccination clinics, Geisinger primary care and pediatric offices offer flu shots during regular office hours, with many locations open until 7 p.m. Geisinger Pharmacy locations offer flu shots for patients, and those age 9 and older can get a flu shot at Geisinger Convenient Care locations any day of the week with no appointment necessary.

For a full list of flu shot locations and helpful tips on staying flu-free this season, visit geisinger.org/flunews.


