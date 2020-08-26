Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Congressman Fred Keller has announced the Giving Increased Variety to Ensure Milk into the Lives of Kids Act ("GIVE MILK") with original co-sponsor Congressman Glenn "GT" Thompson. The act would reverse a 2014 ruling that limited the milk choices of WIC recipients.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) currently restricts milk choices to nonfat or 1% in most cases. The GIVE MILK Act would enable participants over the age of two to receive 2%, reduced fat, or whole milk.

On the introduction of the GIVE MILK Act, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) made the following statement:

“Whole milk and two percent reduced fat milk remain some of the most nutritious options to support a healthy upbringing, and it is essential that we expand these critical sources of nutrients in our federal nutrition assistance programs. That is why I am proud to introduce the GIVE MILK Act to ensure whole milk and two percent reduced fat milk are readily available for our families and children relying on the WIC program while simultaneously supporting our nation’s dairy farmers.”

Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, an original co-sponsor of the legislation, made the following statement:

“Whole milk has been wrongfully targeted as unhealthy in recent years, but in reality it provides a wealth of vital nutrients that are particularly important for growing children. Including whole milk in the WIC program will provide a healthy option for those families who find themselves depending upon these benefits for essential nutrition.”

In addition, several groups made statements in support of the GIVE MILK Act:

Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), commented:

“Milk has a unique nutrition profile which includes nine essential nutrients, three of which Americans get so little of that USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services have deemed their under-consumption a public health concern. The GIVE MILK Act would make it easier for expectant mothers and mothers of young children to access milk for their families, providing infants, children, and mothers the nutrients they need during key developmental stages. NMPF thanks Congressmen Keller and Thompson for their leadership and looks forward to continuing to work with them to ensure our children and families have access to healthy and affordable food.”

Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), said:

“The GIVE MILK Act will encourage WIC families to consume more milk which is central to a healthy diet beginning at a very young age. The American Academy of Pediatrics says milk is the leading food source for calcium, vitamin D, and potassium in the diet of American children 2-18 years, as well the number-one source of protein. No other type of food or beverage provides the unique combination of nutrients that cow’s milk contributes to the diets of adults and children alike. Milk processors are grateful to Congressmen Keller and Thompson for supporting mothers and children with this important bill.”

The USDA made the 2014 changes to WIC in order to try and cut back on childhood obesity, which is a major problem in the U.S., and according to a 2019 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the restrictions on dairy and other changes were working as intended. According to Congressman Keller and his cohorts, though, the limitations are needlessly restrictive for WIC participants and hurt the U.S. dairy industry.