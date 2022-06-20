With gym traffic returning to levels nearly on par with before the COVID-19 pandemic, many Pennsylvania residents may be turning up the effort on their workouts by returning to public fitness facilities with the goal of improve their well-being. Yet turning up the volume on your favorite workout playlist when at the gym could contribute to something else: noise-induced hearing loss.

In fact, a recent study found 19% of people age 19 to 29 already experience some degree of hearing loss, while more than 1.1 billion young people in the coming years are at risk of developing hearing problems. That’s in part due to consistent exposure to loud sounds while doing everyday activities, including listening to music pumped through personal audio devices such as smartphones.

It’s important to note that hearing loss usually develops gradually, often before the person even notices a problem. Once it occurs, hearing loss can’t be repaired like a broken arm or leg, with hearing aids usually the best option for treatment. While our ability to hear generally declines to some degree as we age, noise-induced hearing loss in many cases can be prevented.

As more people return to public gyms for the first time since before the pandemic, it’s an ideal reminder that people should limit or avoid exposure to high-decibel noises in all settings. Plus, public fitness centers may present several potentially overlooked sources of loud sounds, so here are four tips to help maintain your hearing health during and after your next gym visit:

Invest in noise-canceling headphones and lower the volume. Earbud headphones are nearly ubiquitous at the gym, and for good reason: Studies show listening to fast-paced music can actually improve stamina and boost mood. But the prolonged use of earbuds — especially at high volume — can damage hearing cells.

Even more concerning, health clubs are often loud places to begin with, prompting some people to further crank up the volume on their digital devices to drown out the background noise. Instead, people should opt for noise-canceling earbuds or over-the-ear headphones and follow the 60/60 rule, which means limiting earbuds to 60 minutes at a time at 60% of the player’s maximum volume. For help, some smartphones include “safe listening” features, including software that tracks the level and duration of the user’s exposure to sound.

Protect your hearing during group fitness classes. Fitness classes such as spinning or cross-training are great ways to stay motivated, and research shows working out in a group offers additional health benefits compared to going solo. But high-intensity fitness classes often play music exceeding 95 decibels, which is a level that can – over time – contribute to hearing loss. The risk is even greater for fitness-class instructors due to consistent exposure to loud music over many years. In fact, one study found that fitness-class instructors experience higher rates of hearing loss than the broader population. A potential solution: Some clubs make available free foam earplugs for class attendees, or you can bring a reusable pair to help provide protection. When selecting your spot for class, look for locations as far away as possible from the speakers. Many smartphones and fitness trackers have sound meter apps, which can help you evaluate noise levels at the gym and in other settings.

Post-workout recovery. Most people agree that eating a balanced diet is a key component to a successful fitness regimen. Loading up on healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables, can also contribute to hearing health. That’s because foods rich in potassium, zinc and magnesium – such as bananas, spinach and yogurt – can provide important nutrients to help maintain hearing health as people age. The inner ear is a delicate organ that needs nourishing fuel to thrive and function properly.

Testing and treatment. For the 48 million people with some degree of hearing loss, it is important to seek care, given people who delay treatment for this condition are at greater risk of falls, dementia and depression. If you or a loved one are experiencing signs of hearing loss, including turning up the volume on the TV to levels that others find too loud, trouble hearing people on the phone, and difficulty following conversations in noisy environments, start with an online hearing test. If needed, an in-person appointment can follow, with the option to have custom-programed hearing aids delivered to your doorstep and adjusted virtually through a smartphone. Such programs can help make access to hearing aids more convenient and affordable, offering people significant savings compared to devices sold through traditional channels.[1]

Consistent exercise is important to maintaining physical and mental well-being. By following these tips, you can reap the potential health benefits of exercise while reducing the risk of noise-induced hearing loss.

