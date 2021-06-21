Harrisburg, Pa. – Phillip T. Trometter returns to the Penn Strategies team as Vice President of Operations.

Trometter, an appointee of the Executive Office of President Trump to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, previously served as a Senior Vice President of Penn Strategies.

Working collaboratively with the White House, Congressional staff, and Senior Presidential appointees across the spectrum of federal government agencies including; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; General Services Administration, Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection Agency, Small Business Administration and the Economic Development Administration, Trometter helped to advance Opportunity Zone development in the states of; Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington D.C.

“Improving neighborhoods for the everyday Pennsylvanian is non-partisan. At Penn Strategies, we pride ourselves on working with diverse stakeholders to get results for communities of all sizes. Our firm forges public-private partnerships to create family-sustaining jobs to help grow the economies of the communities we call home. I am excited to bring my federal economic development experience back to one of Pennsylvania’s premier economic development consulting firms, Penn Strategies.”

“Phil was a critical part of the creation of the firm. He worked collaboratively across multiple federal agencies to help create jobs and improve communities during his time with the Trump Administration, and he is bringing this expertise to our growing list of clients throughout the Commonwealth.” says President of Penn Strategies, Jason Fitzgerald.

Phillip Trometter is a recipient of the Williamsport “Key to the City,” and was selected by Philadelphia’s Billy Penn Magazine as one of Pennsylvania’s “Who`s Next? Young Pennsylvanians shaping politics.”

Trometter attained a B.S. in Public Policy from Penn State University, is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning and Education Institute, and in August of 2021 will graduate from Arkansas State University with a Master of Public Administration (MPA).