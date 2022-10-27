Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner.

Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy.

Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings.

Prior to joining Laurel Health, she served as a combat medic/paratrooper in the U.S. Army and worked in the emergency rooms, OB units, and specialty departments of hospitals across the country. As a Bradford County local, she also knows the unique challenges and rewards of practicing in rural communities.

“I have lived in many places throughout the U.S., including major cities, and while those experiences have contributed so much to my learning and who I am as a person, there is really no place like home!” Lewis said.

“Sometimes healthcare resources can be more limited in rural areas, but it encourages us to be more creative and thoughtful with what we do have, which can be very rewarding. One of the things I love most about family medicine is that there is always something to be learned every single day. I love learning from my peers and patients as we work together to improve patients’ well-being.”

Lewis received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kent State in Ohio and her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Illinois.

In her free time, she is an avid reader, gardener, and DIY enthusiast. She enjoys cooking, baking, knitting, trying new restaurants, and exploring the great outdoors with her husband and their beagle, Dwight Eisenhower.

She is currently accepting new patients of all ages. To make an appointment with Maureen Lewis, CRNP, call (570) 297-3746. To learn more about Laurel Health’s family medicine and specialty services, visit laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.

