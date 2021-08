Matthew Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville University, was found dead on Saturday after been declared missing earlier in the week.

Mindler, most famous role was in the Paul Rudd movie, My Idiot Brother, but had also been in an episode of As the World Turns, and also made appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

The cause of death is unknown.

Mindler, 19, was from Hellertown, Pennsylvania.