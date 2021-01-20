Tonight, January 20, will present onlookers with a chance to catch a glimpse of an elusive sight: Uranus. The planet will be located right between the Moon and Mars in the night sky, making it easy to locate.

For the best viewing of Uranus, NASA recommends binoculars or a telescope. To find the planet, keep an eye out for the crescent moon a few hours after dark. Above the moon, you should notice Mars, which can be identified by its red-colored glow.

Between the Moon and Mars, will be the star (well, planet) of tonight's show. You'll know its Uranus by the planet's faint blue glow.

If you were able to get closer, you could also know Uranus by its smell.

The giant planet is surrounded by thick clouds of hydrogen sulphide gas, which means the planet would smell of rotten eggs. Although, since no one has ever actually smelled Uranus (that we know of) the rotten egg smell has not officially been confirmed.

Uranus, named after the Greek God of the Sky, is the seventh planet from the Sun. The planet takes 84 years to complete one orbit around the sun. It has the fourth largest mass of all the planets and the third largest radius.