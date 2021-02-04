Pottsville, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery, is bringing something new to the beer scene with the launch of its edgy new brand, Yuengling Raging Eagle Mango Beer, a pilsner made with natural mango flavor for a refreshing kick.

At 6.0% ABV, Raging Eagle is brewed with classic hops for a crisp edge of mango freshness. The company touts it as an ideal beverage for adventurous adults who are seeking bold, invigorating new flavors.

"We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers," said Jen Yuengling, 6th generation brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures."

Raging Eagle launched on February 2 and will be available year-round in 24-oz cans in convenience stores across Yuengling's 22-state footprint. More Yuengling Raging Eagle pack configurations will be available later in the year.

Yuengling continues innovating to create new tastes for customers to enjoy, including Yuengling Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and the recent re-release of Hershey's Chocolate Porter. Raging Eagle is the latest product inspired by customer feedback, and the brewery promises more big, bold offerings in the future.

In addition to expanding its product lines, Yuengling is also expanding its coverage area. Yuengling's westward expansion is part of a joint venture with the Molson Coors Beverage Company, which will begin with bringing the beloved brand to beer fans in Texas this fall.

"We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors, said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "By brewing Yuengling's iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy."

The joint venture, called The Yuengling Company, will oversee all westward expansion plus any future New England expansion.