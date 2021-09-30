Can the shape of a glass improve the way wine, champagne, and whiskey taste? To find out, register by Monday, Oct. 4 for the two-hour Riedel Wine Glass Seminar.

The Riedel name, now in its 11th generation of luxury glass trade, dates back to 1673. The worldwide distributed glassware is a pioneer in crystal glass technology thanks to their innovative varietal grape stemware business concept.

Jamie Newman, a certified Riedel wine glass ambassador trained by Georg Josef Riedel, will present this fun, interactive two-hour seminar on Saturday Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Those who attend will receive a free set of four wine Riedel Performance glasses, including Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. This set retails for $148.

A person interested in wine is led by color, bouquet and taste, but often the glass is not considered as an instrument to convey the wine's message. Over the years, Riedel has acquired some interesting scientific explanations as to why the shape of a glass influences the bouquet and taste of alcoholic beverages.

The Riedel family brand focuses on a multitude of factors to ensure maximum enjoyment with their glassware technology. The company focuses on the “message” of wine using uncommon factors such as shape, size, and rim diameter.

When developing a glass, Riedel's design ideas are not born on a drawing board, but shaped by trial and error with the help and support of the world's greatest palates. All Riedel glasses are dishwasher safe.

Performance is the first Riedel wine glass series ever to feature bowls with a light optic impact, which not only adds a pleasing visual aspect to the bowl, but also increases the inner surface area.

The shape of the Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot glass showcases the structured red wines in all their complexity and finesse.

The Sauvignon Blanc glass perfectly balances the combination of fruit and acidity on the palate to give a harmonious taste experience.

The shape of the Pinot Noir bowl supports the peatiness flavor and the taste of plum of these red wines.

The size of the Chardonnay bowl allows space for the rich bouquet to develop its diverse range of aromas, while minimizing the risk of becoming over concentrated.

To learn more, register now. Seating is strictly limited. To reserve seats, call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926 by Monday, Oct. 4. Tickets are $70.