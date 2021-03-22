Williamsport, Pa. -- The Genetti Taphouse closed its doors for good this past Saturday, but by the end of April a new restaurant will be opening in the same location.

“Windows on 4th” is under construction downstairs of the Genetti Hotel and expected to be completed within the next four to six weeks. General Manager of the Genetti Hotel Miranda Kujawa explained the concept of the new restaurant. “We found the inspiration based on all the windows in the hotel; Williamsport looking in, and us looking out into our downtown.”

Chef Gary Edwards of Wilkes-Barre was brought on board to take charge of the new project and is eager to share his experience and ideas with the Williamsport area. Edwards is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has more than 30 years of restaurant experience.

“The idea of the theme of the restaurant is to incorporate fresh local foods, healthier cuisine, an eclectic twist on some comfort classics, focusing on quality. We plan to be community friendly as far as having families and to be priced accordingly for the community” Edwards said.

“New food concept, all clean from scratch cooking, focusing on the cooking principles," Edwards continued. "I just see such a huge opportunity in the community here to reach out to local vendors, farmers, suppliers.”

Windows on 4th will have increased seating on the patio, and a unique spacing twist between the bar and the restaurant. They plan to have a fresh look from the walls and decor, with a modern feel throughout.

“We have a core existing staff that has been great getting us through COVID and those challenges it presents, but we really want to focus on continuing our guest-centric vibe that the hotel has,” Kujawa said.

Windows on 4th will be hiring for all positions including servers, bartenders, bussers, hosts, line cooks, and dishwashers. Apply at the front desk of the Genetti Hotel located at 200 West Fourth St.